Motco Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Motco grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

