Motco Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.00. 211,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

