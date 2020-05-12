Motco Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 63,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

