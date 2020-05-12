Motco Purchases 10,049 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Motco increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 6,366,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

