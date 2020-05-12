Motco Purchases 11,335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 16,837,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

