Motco Purchases 2,632 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Motco increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 736,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

