Motco Purchases 2,912 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Motco raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,215. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

