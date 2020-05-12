Motco Purchases 47,624 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,703.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. 6,604,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

