Motco Purchases 516 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motco lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 194.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 210,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 162.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 618,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 382,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

