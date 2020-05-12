Motco Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 993.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.