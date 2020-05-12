Motco Sells 1,018 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 255,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,898. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

