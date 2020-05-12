Motco Sells 183 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5,812.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

NYSE APD traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.