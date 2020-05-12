Motco Sells 2,056 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Motco decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

LLY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.82. 2,037,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

