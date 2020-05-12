Motco Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,687,000.

VUG stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

