Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $168.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.37.

MSI stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 72,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after buying an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $266,399,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after buying an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

