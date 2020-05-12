Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,402,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 697,258 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 5.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $353,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

