Msci Inc (MSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Msci has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Msci has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Msci to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $347.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.97. Msci has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $349.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

