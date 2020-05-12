MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,914 shares during the quarter. MSG Networks comprises approximately 4.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of MSG Networks worth $35,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 641,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,327. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

