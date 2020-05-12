NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 24,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 83.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $440,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,312. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

