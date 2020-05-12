National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
TMX Group stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$134.86. 209,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,955. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
