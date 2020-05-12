National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

TMX Group stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$134.86. 209,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,955. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.3100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

