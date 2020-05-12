Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter.

NYSE NRP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

NRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

