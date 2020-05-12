Needham & Company LLC Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $370.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.73.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.64. 2,679,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,352. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock worth $38,199,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

