Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target to $65.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE CMD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 340,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.19. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $93.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.
Cantel Medical Company Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
