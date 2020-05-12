Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target to $65.00

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 340,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.19. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $93.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.20 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

