Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,021 shares during the quarter. Neogen makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $61,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,680. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Neogen stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 16,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.