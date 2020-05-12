Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Netflix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.52. 5,479,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

