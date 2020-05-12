New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in April

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of New Home stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 2,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.79. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

