NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $227.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

