NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.38. 1,963,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $242.40. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

