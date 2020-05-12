Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 2.8% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. 525,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

