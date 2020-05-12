Northland Securities Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $170.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Twilio stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

