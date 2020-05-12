Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.73. 80,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,540. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.