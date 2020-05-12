Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 436,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 208,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 6,691,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

