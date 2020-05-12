Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 33,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

