Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Bittrex, Koinex and Upbit. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $231,955.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043967 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.03666221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031862 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011346 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, CoinBene, Huobi, BITBOX, IDEX, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, Zebpay, Koinex, Bitbns and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

