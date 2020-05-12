NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.62. 11,699,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,377. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

