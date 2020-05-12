NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. NY MTG TR INC/SH accounts for 5.0% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,662.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

NYMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 8,541,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,827,246. The company has a market cap of $754.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

