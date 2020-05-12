Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 107,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $601.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

