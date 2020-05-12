Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 904,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

