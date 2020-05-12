Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 436,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 208,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,686. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.