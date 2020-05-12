Omnia Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,070 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

