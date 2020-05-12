Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,189 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

OMC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 1,584,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

