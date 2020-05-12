Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:OPY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

