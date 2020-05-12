O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

