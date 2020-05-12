Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 542,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,126,008.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.