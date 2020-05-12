Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 29th

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
In other Origin Bancorp news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
