Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 29th

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other Origin Bancorp news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

