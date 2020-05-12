Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives $6.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. 312,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,527. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

