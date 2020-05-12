OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. OSI Systems also reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,174. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 57.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

