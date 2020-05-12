Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $1,662,981.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares in the company, valued at $552,677,170.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,620 shares of company stock worth $1,232,712 and have sold 421,878 shares worth $5,380,782. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Brown University bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,064,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,201,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 14,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.