Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 1,135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN remained flat at $$23.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,232. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

