Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 162,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.